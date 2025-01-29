Morgan ISD cancels school as attendance dips below 70% due to illness

MORGAN, Texas (KXXV) — The Morgan Independent School District announced Wednesday is has canceled classes for the remainder of the week due to widespread flu and other illness.

The district says so far this week school attendance has been at or below 70 percent due to student and staff absences.

In addition to classes, all junior high and varsity athletic games will be rescheduled.

District staff will do a deep cleaning of classrooms, locker rooms, and school buses.

Classes are set to resume on Monday, February 3.