'Operation Blizzard': Clifton PD arrests 10 individuals upon discovering meth being sold at local Dairy Queen

CLIFTON, Texas — The Clifton Police Department has made 10 total arrests as of Friday, regarding an undercover methamphetamine investigation that began in June of 2023.

According to Clifton police, officers received information that said individuals were selling methamphetamines at their place of employment in Clifton — the place of employment was later identified as Dairy Queen, dubbing the investigation as "Operation Blizzard".

Officers were able to buy drugs undercover from the Dairy Queen on numerous occasions, which led to the discovery that the individuals were also selling drugs at other locations around town.

Police also uncovered additional people trafficking methamphetamines in Clifton, and made undercover drug purchases from said individuals.

"On Jan. 16, 2024, Clifton PD obtained a search warrant signed by 220th District Judge Shaun Carpenter and executed the search warrant at the Bosque Village Apartments on South Avenue M in Clifton," authorities said.

"During this search warrant execution, we arrested two individuals and seized methamphetamines and other drug paraphernalia."

Two additional search warrants were obtained, and on Friday at approximately 5:45 a.m. with the assistance of the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, police served the search warrants at two addresses in the 400 block of South Avenue E.

During the execution of these search warrants, eight additional individuals were arrested — five of which were arrested on outstanding warrants from the earlier portion of the investigation, and two that were found to be in possession of methamphetamines during the warrant service.

All three locations where warrants were served are in drug-free zones due to the proximity to Methodist Preschool and Dahl Park.

A statement from Chris Blanton, Clifton Chief of Police from the Clifton Police Department's Facebook page reads as follows:

"I would like to thank all my officers at Clifton PD including lead officer Trevlyn Winder for their hard work on this investigation. I would also like to thank the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team for their assistance in serving these search warrants. Also present were our 2 Texas Game Wardens.

We want the public and the citizens of Clifton to know that we are always searching and watching for illegal activities in the City of Clifton and that it WILL NOT be tolerated. We encourage anyone with any information about suspicious activities in Clifton to contact us so we can investigate it. If you have any further questions, please feel free to contact me at pdchief@cliftontexas.us.

To those who may still be selling drugs in our community just know that we are always watching, we probably already have you on our radar, and you never know when it’s your door we are busting through next. We always encourage small businesses in Clifton, however we would encourage these types of entrepreneurs to take your criminal enterprise elsewhere."