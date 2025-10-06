Clifton ISD student identified as suspect in TikTok bomb threat investigation

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — Clifton Police are investigating a concerning TikTok video that referenced Clifton Independent School District (ISD), prompting a swift response from local and federal authorities, leading to a Clifton ISD student being identified as the suspect in the investigation.

On Sept. 28, Clifton PD became aware of a TikTok account called “Im Bombing Clifton Texas,” which displayed only the Clifton ISD logo and no other content.

The account circulated among Clifton residents and several Clifton ISD students.

At that time, authorities found no indication of an immediate threat to students or staff, as no direct threats were made.

However, ongoing messages to the account suggested the person behind it was likely a juvenile. Clifton PD initiated an investigation, obtained a court-ordered subpoena for the TikTok account, and shared it with the platform.

The situation escalated on Sunday, when a video was posted to the TikTok account showing Clifton ISD facilities alongside an image of an atomic bomb, with the date “6/1/26” superimposed. The video’s threatening tone prompted immediate concern from law enforcement.

In response, the FBI contacted Clifton PD, revealing that the video had been flagged by federal authorities.

An emergency request was submitted to TikTok, leading to the tracing of an IP address to an address within Clifton.

Authorities executed a search at the location, which resulted in identifying a juvenile suspect who admitted to creating and posting the video “as a joke.”

The juvenile is a Clifton ISD student and charges are pending. Due to the suspect’s age, their name has not been released.

Clifton PD emphazes their commitment to thoroughly investigating any threats or potentially dangerous content, especially those involving public safety.

Investigators confirmed that the TikTok content was not created on Clifton ISD property or during school hours, and there is no evidence to suggest that the district itself was involved in or linked to the incident.

The Clifton Police Department thanks the Bosque County Sheriff's Office and the FBI for their collaboration in addressing this situation.

For questions or further information, contact Clifton Police Chief Chris Blanton at cblanton@cliftontexas.us or call (254) 675-6620.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.