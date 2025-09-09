City of Valley Mills owed water and sewer garbage sales tax that's been unpaid since 2021

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — City of Valley Mills discovered several entries in its budget review that, "did not make sense," Mayor Craig Godby said in a memo on Tuesday.

"On further review, it was discovered that our water and sewer garbage sales tax had not been paid since October of 2021. For those that are not aware that was when our previous, now Interim City Secretary, was dismissed in July of 2021," Godby said.

Godby added that this started when the new city secretary was hired in November 2021, by then current mayor and city council.

The mayor said the garbage sales tax for the city varies between $700 to over $1,000 a month.

For the 2022 fiscal year, the city owed over $7,000. Again, in the 2023 fiscal year, the city owed over $6,500, making the balanced owed for the city $38,138.82 plus penalties of $8,784.75, which totalled $46,923.57 that the city had to pay this year, the memo read.

Godby said they've paid over $100,000 of unpaid payroll taxes due for the 2021 audit this year, as well as the past four years of unpaid garbage sales tax.

"I am glad to say that we have been able to pay that and keep our head above water. However I will say this, we still have aways to go in to getting where we can actually say we are financially secure in our City finances. I think our City Council made a major step in the right direction by hiring a bookkeeping firm to take care of bookkeeping, payroll and bill paying. I will say this, we are in transition and will be for some time. I ask that you bare with us as we make the adjustments that need to be made." - Craig Godby, Mayor of Valley Mills

Godby added that they've started the process of the 2022 audit and hopes it will go better and cheaper than the last audit, and ensures the citizens of Valley Mills that you'll start seeing the city enforce City Ordinances and Code Enforcement.

Valley Mills Police Department August Report

The mayor added into his memo the August Report from VMPD.

There was one citation of a driver going over 100 miles per hour, three stop sign violations, 36 violations for 24 miles per hour and over.

Since school started, there have been 22 violations in the school zone.

From the elementary to high school, not during school zone hours, there have been 44 violations.

Other city updates

Work is complete with the WWTP and the Boy Scout Park after flooding.

There is one project still in the works on Twelfth Street.

Negotiations continue with TDM. If you're interested, you can join monthly meetings to learn more.