6 undocumented immigrants arrested in Bosque County

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bosque County Sheriff's Office has arrested six undocumented immigrants as of Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, Deputy Tyler Shaw conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle occupied by several males — Deputy Shaw then contacted an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent with the Waco office and provided information on the men inside the vehicle.

Officials were alerted on Wednesday that two of the individuals were undocumented immigrants that had federal felony warrants.

ICE agents were then dispatched to Bosque County to investigate and apprehend the suspects, as well as identity a number of other suspected undocumented immigrants that they were staying at the American Inn on Highway Six in Meridian.

Following their brief investigation and surveillance, ICE contacted Deputy Tyler Shaw and requested assistance with an arrest of a group of undocumented immigrants from the motel.

Authorities converged at the motel and four rooms were searched, resulting in the arrest of six undocumented immigrants — each having existing federal warrants and/or pending criminal charges in other Texas jurisdictions.

ICE maintained custody of the suspects and transported them back to a holding facility in McLennan County for processing, and transport to appropriate jurisdictions with pending criminal charges.