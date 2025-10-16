Boil water notice issued in Temple after discovery of E. coli found in sampling

TEMPLE, Texas — A boil water notice is in place following positive sampling of E Coli found during testing within the City of Temple.

The approximate affected area is South of SE HK Dodgen Loop and East of Little River RD/Old HWY 95.

Officials with the City of Temple said they are coordinating with the Temple Independent School District (TISD) regarding this notice, as the Sampson-Howard Elementary campus is located within the affected area.

The city said late Wednesday night, once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice.

A map of the affected area can be seen here.

For questions concerning this matter, please contact the City of Temple utility services office at (254) 298-5611.



