Boating safety tips in Central Texas ahead of Fourth of July weekend

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Lakes across Central Texas are expected to see some of their biggest crowds of the year this Fourth of July weekend, and local boaters say a little extra planning can go a long way in keeping you and your family safe on the water.

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Boating safety tips ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Many Central Texans will be taking on Lake Belton this weekend, but windy and choppy water conditions mean boaters should take precautions before heading out.

Belton resident James Sumners said planning trips around the busiest days is key to staying safe.

"One of the things we do is we try to avoid lots of crowds. We don't want to get a bunch of people around us and have trouble with that."

Sumners said some holidays are simply too crowded to enjoy.

"We don't come out Sundays on the 4th because it's too busy. We don't do Memorial... the 4th... and then Labor Day. We don't do any of those. They're too busy for us."

Texas Game Wardens state mandatory requirements include:



valid vessel registration

life jackets for all passengers

an engine cut-off switch

standard safety gear.

Other boaters say making sure your equipment is ready is just as important as checking the weather.

Belton boater Danny Lloyd said safety gear and a sober operator are non-negotiable.

"First, have your life jacket, have all your safety stuff if you're having a boat, a fire extinguisher, robo cushion. Uh, and make sure you have a sober driver, especially on a holiday weekend like the 4th of July."

Lloyd said courtesy on the water matters just as much as having the right gear.

"We usually go around. People are fishing on the shore. We don't get too close to anybody swimming or anything like that... you have to watch for it because props are sharp and they will cut."

With thousands expected to hit Central Texas lakes this holiday weekend, Texas Game Wardens say slowing down, staying alert, and planning ahead can help make sure everyone has a fun and safe holiday.

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