BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The Beverly Hills Police Chief, Kory Martin, is starting a new neighborhood program called the 'Beverly Hills Beat' where he is taking a time-honored tradition of police doing foot patrols, and connecting with the community.

25 News tagged along during his first walk and heard what neighbors thought about the police department, new patrol vehicles, and discussed how dispatch is now improving communication when neighbors call the department.