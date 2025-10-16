BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A new 478-acre housing development called River Farms in Belton has longtime resident Kim Norwood concerned about losing the area's small-town charm and natural beauty, despite developers' assurances that the community will maintain its unique appeal.



Belton residents worry new 478-acre development will change small-town charm

A new 478-acre housing development in Belton has some longtime residents concerned about losing the small-town charm that drew them to the area.

Kim Norwood, who has lived in Belton's countryside for nearly a decade, said she's watched the transformation of her neighborhood firsthand as development has expanded.

"I understand growth and I don't mind it but it does break my heart to see the beauty go," Norwood said.

Belton is known for its small-town atmosphere that stretches from the rivers to downtown and extends to rural living areas.

Many residents appreciate the country feel, where neighbors might have horses next door and families can care for their own animals.

"It's beautiful since you have neighbors that have horses next door, so you get to feed them carrots, and you have your own animals that you care for and love," Norwood said. "It's like having your own park you know you're able to get up, have some coffee and walk around."

The new River Farms development is causing anxiety for Norwood, who said the area has lost some of its natural beauty during construction.

"I don't mind growth but it was a treelike street when we were moving here and they got rid of that and so the beauty is not there anymore," Norwood said.

In a statement, the developers said the community won't lose its unique appeal, saying in part: "Life at river farms will be defined by nature, recreation and community."

Despite welcoming growth, Norwood remains hopeful she can preserve some sense of the countryside atmosphere that originally attracted her to the area.

"You know we had these beautiful large oak trees, streets lined, and the fall felt like you were in a picture and we lost that," Norwood said. "How do I feel about the growth… It happens but it's a shame they're taking the beauty away."

