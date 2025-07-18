BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton ISD is considering a new bond package to fund campus safety and renovation projects, and after launching community feedback sessions, some local business owners are voicing concerns about increased taxes.



Deputy Superintendent Michael Morgan explains the bond discussions have been underway for two years, focusing on safety enhancements, aging campuses, and programmatic updates.

“We’re trying to see which of these needs resonates with our community,” Morgan says, as the district holds input sessions before settling on a final bond scope.

Retail owner Leila Valchar shares that property taxes continue to climb each year and weigh heavily on her costs. She hopes appraisal practices become more “friendly for small businesses.”

Belton ISD assures no tax rate has been proposed, and that final bond amounts will reflect community priorities discussed in upcoming meetings.

A series of public forums this fall will shape the bond proposal, which is expected to be finalized and potentially placed before voters in an upcoming election.

Check out what the district has planned as of now:

Belton ISD seeks community feedback on potential bond package

While no dollar figure has been finalized, the district is actively seeking input from community members—many of whom support improvements, but not without questions about the potential impact on local property taxes.

While a potential bond could bring much-needed improvements to aging campuses, it could also come with a property tax increase, a reality that district leaders acknowledge but haven’t quantified.

Because the proposal is still in development, Belton ISD has not provided a projected tax rate or final bond amount.

Instead, leaders say the focus right now is listening.

“We’re asking our community to help us prioritize,” Morgan said.

Belton ISD will host a series of public meetings, including on July 28, and in the coming months to gather more feedback. These sessions are open to all residents, including parents, taxpayers, business owners, and students.

The district plans to use this input to shape the final bond package, which could be presented to voters in an upcoming election.

For now, the message from the district is clear: nothing is set in stone, and community voices will help shape what happens next.