BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Belton Independent School District voters will decide this November on a $162 million bond proposal aimed at safety upgrades, technology, and expanded learning spaces. The package is divided into four propositions, including stadium and swim center improvements, and would raise property taxes by about $5 a year for the average homeowner.



Total bond amount: $162 million.

$162 million. Focus areas: Safety improvements, stadium upgrades, technology, and swim center renovations.

Safety improvements, stadium upgrades, technology, and swim center renovations. Community input: Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden said stakeholder feedback shaped the proposal.

Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden said stakeholder feedback shaped the proposal. Tax impact: About $0.0025 per $100 of property value; $5/year for the average home.

About $0.0025 per $100 of property value; $5/year for the average home. Exemptions: No increase for homeowners over 65 or properties under $100,000.

No increase for homeowners over 65 or properties under $100,000. Parent perspective: Giovanni Dunn supports the bond, especially for student safety.

Giovanni Dunn supports the bond, especially for student safety. Board approval: School board advanced the four-proposition package after months of planning.

Check out the proposal:

Belton ISD proposes $162 million bond for safety and facility improvements

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Voters in Belton ISD will soon decide on a $162 million bond proposal that focuses on safety improvements and learning spaces across the district.

"Anything that is going to help the children at schools then I'm OK with it," said Giovanni Dunn, a Belton ISD parent.

For Dunn, the possible increase in taxes is no big deal.

"I'm OK with it. The taxes always seem like it's going up on the homes anyway so if it's going towards children then it's OK with me," Dunn said.

If the bond is approved, the tax rate will increase by a quarter of a cent per $100 in property value. For an average home in the district, that amounts to around $5 per year.

Homeowners over the age of 65 or those with properties valued under $100,000 would not face any tax increase.

The bond is being split into four propositions focusing on security, stadium improvements, technology, and a swim center upgrade.

Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden said the proposal is the result of extensive community input.

"Based on those needs and getting stakeholder feedback through the last couple of months led to those four propositions that our board approved last week," Golden said.

Dunn expressed his support for the measure, particularly regarding safety improvements.

"If it's going to help security and safety then they have my vote," Dunn said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.