Belton ISD faculty gear up for the new school year with annual convocation event

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — From new state laws to higher salaries, teachers across the state are dealing with change as the fall semester begins. While preparations are being made to welcome back students, the Belton ISD superintendent is preparing them for the challenges of a new school year.



Belton ISD welcomed its faculty and staff back ahead of Wednesday's first day of school at its annual convocation

The convocation helps set a tone to get teachers, administrators and staff started on a good note

Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden says events like this make a noticeable difference n lifting the spirits for faculty

Watch the full story below:

Belton ISD welcomes faculty back with pep rally-style convocation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From new state laws to higher salaries, teachers across the state are dealing with change as the fall semester begins.

While preparations are being made to welcome back students, the Belton ISD superintendent is preparing them for the challenges of a new school year.

"Our challenge, for each and every one of us in this room, is to collectively come together and create the conditions in which each and every learner in Belton ISD will be empowered," Belton ISD Superintendent Dr. Malinda Golden said at the convocation event.

Belton ISD welcomed its faculty and staff back ahead of Wednesday's first day of school at its annual convocation.

The superintendent shared her excitement for a new school year, even with the changes schools and staff are facing statewide.

As everyone gets ready for the fall semester, the superintendent told teachers and staff there will definitely be challenges ahead.

"I would love to promise you a year, without having to attack challenges. I would love to promise you a year where we don't have to solve any complex problems. But I can't make that promise because you, and each and every person in this room, has joined one of the complex professions," Golden said.

The convocation was a tone setter to get teachers, administrators and staff started on a good note for the new school year.

"Our goals are high, our strategies are set. This amazing team is assembled and our vision is clear," Golden said. "So thank you for being part of Belton, and joining the journey where we are going to empower each and every learner to pursue their dreams and enrich their community."

Golden came to Belton ISD from Temple ISD. She tells 25 News that events like this one make a noticeable difference in lifting the spirits for faculty.