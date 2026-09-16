BELLMEAD, Texas — New businesses are popping up across Bellmead, and city leaders say the growth is only getting started.

Edward Curtis, a decade-long Bellmead resident, said he has watched the city change over the years.

"It's grown a lot. It's grown a lot."

Curtis said he has noticed new retailers and restaurants moving into the area.

"You got more like Academy and all that that came to Bellmead, and you know, you got this other little restaurant down the street that's opened up. So, it's a lot of stuff growing. It's growing in Bellmead, though."

Watch Full Story Here:

Bellmead city manager says commercial growth is a 'win-win' for residents and local taxpayers

While Curtis said he welcomes the new businesses and opportunities, he acknowledged one familiar downside to a growing city.

"I like the growth. It's just the traffic, you know what I'm saying? The growth is good, but the traffic."

Bellmead City Manager Yost Zakhary said that traffic is directly tied to one of the city's biggest advantages — its location.

"Bellmead is exceptionally positioned very well. We have an excellent opportunity for the future because of, again, our location. You have I-35, which provides you a north-south corridor. You have Loop 340, you have Bellmead Drive, then you have Highway 77."

Zakhary said the arrival of national retailers signals confidence in Bellmead's future.

"We're really seeing a great deal of growth in our commercial development just in the last few years, and it's exciting to see national retailers. It's great to have the locals, but it's also exciting to see the national retailer because, you know, they've done their research, and they're not going to invest millions if they're not going to get a return on their investment."

The city is actively encouraging commercial development as a way to ease the financial burden on residents. Zakhary said commercial growth benefits the community in more ways than one.

"The less of a burden it is on the local taxpayers. And again, commercial development offers both property tax values and it offers sales tax, so it's a win-win. And this city is encouraging commercial development."

The City of Bellmead expects the growth to continue for years to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy