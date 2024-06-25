Where to get free food, supplies in Bell County as storm recovery is ongoing

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "I love helping people, and I think that is what God wants to come out and help your neighbor,” said one local helper, Megan.

Troy United Methodist Church is partnering with the United in Misson Army, helping Central Texas neighbors with the yard clean up, and pulling brush to the curb after May's twin tornadoes.

On Monday, it was Gaile Pile’s house they were working on.

"Oh gosh, I'm ecstatic to be honest — I am," Pile said.

The missionary group will also build her a porch.

"Just a renewed porch to have better access from her driveway to the garage, because I think this is getting a little un-leveled," said Mason, Supervisor.

With the help of their supervisors, the kids have been cleaning since early Monday.

"It definitely gives you skills," said another helper, Kate.

But this mission is not over, and the need in the community remains.

Here is a list of places to receive free food.



Salvation Army

419 W. Avenue G in Temple

Daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



2000 Airport Road in Temple

Food Pantry - Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.



2497 West FM 93 in Temple

Food Pantry - Wednesday 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.



702 W. Avenue G in Temple

Food Pantry/Clothing - Tuesday from 12 to 3 p.m and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.



106 W. Avenue D in Temple

Food Pantry/Furniture/Clothing - Every other Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.



2210 Holland Rd in Belton

Food Pantry - Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Wed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



702 W. Avenue G in Temple

Tuesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



2600 S 1st Street in Temple

Fourth Saturday of the Month at Temple College from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.



1901 Veteran's Memorial Drive - for Veterans and open to the public.

Fourth Thursday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Some food pantries say they've seen an increase since the storm — proving the need is still there for material and healing.

"It's really important to show you are the hands and feet of Jesus and that you love your neighbor by your service," said Pastor, Kaitlynn Shannon.

For anyone who is interested, many of these organizations are accepting monetary and food donations to keep helping Central Texas neighbors.