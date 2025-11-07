Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
West Nile Virus activity confirmed in Bell County

LM Otero/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2012, file photo, mosquitos are sorted at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. Infectious diseases that used to be unknown in Oklahoma are now a threat to the health of its residents as maladies such as the West Nile virus, chikungunya virus and Heartland virus spread around the globe. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — West Nile Virus activity has been confirmed in Bell County, the Harker Heights Fire Department said on social media on Thursday.

When there is West Nile Virus activity in your area, remember the four D's:

  • Dusk to Dawn: Stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active
  • Drain: Empty standing water around your home
  • Dress: Wear long sleeves and pants when you're outside
  • Deet: Use repellent with DEET or other EPA-approved ingredients

The Bell County Public Health District recommends a fifth "D" - "Dunk." BCPHD says to use mosquito dunks in bodies of water that cannot be drained.

