West Nile Virus activity confirmed in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — West Nile Virus activity has been confirmed in Bell County, the Harker Heights Fire Department said on social media on Thursday.

When there is West Nile Virus activity in your area, remember the four D's:



Dusk to Dawn: Stay indoors when mosquitoes are most active

Drain: Empty standing water around your home

Dress: Wear long sleeves and pants when you're outside

Deet: Use repellent with DEET or other EPA-approved ingredients

The Bell County Public Health District recommends a fifth "D" - "Dunk." BCPHD says to use mosquito dunks in bodies of water that cannot be drained.