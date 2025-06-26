WATCH: Sheriff’s Office discusses Bell County officer-involved shooting involving teens

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Bell County Sheriff's Office holds a news conference Thursday to provide an update for an overnight shooting at S. Main Street in Belton. Two people involved are now identified as teenagers.

A Belton police officer, along with two deputies, are on administrative leave following the officer-involved shooting.

Investigators say early Thursday morning a Bell County sheriff deputy tried to pull over a Ford Mustang for speeding on W. Adams in Temple. The driver led deputies on a chase into Belton, where they hit another vehicle.

After the crash a person ran from the Mustang, but another person in the vehicle was spotted with a gun. Several officers fired their weapons and hit the armed suspect.

During the conference, investigators confirmed the Mustang involved had been reported stolen on June 25. They also said the passenger who ran from the scene was found in Belton. He was identified as a 15-year-old, while the driver was identified as a 16-year-old male.