Warming center to open in Bell County during upcoming cold snap

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Salvation Army of Bell County’s McLane Center of Hope will open a warming center this weekend as a cold front is expected to bring freezing temperatures and strong winds to Central Texas.

The center will be available when the temperature or wind chill drops to 35 degrees or below, or when a severe weather advisory is issued due to wind, precipitation or other hazardous conditions. Meals will be provided for those seeking shelter.

Located at 419 West Ave. G in Temple, the shelter offers year-round housing for men, women and families.

Major Dan Wilson of The Salvation Army said the center prepares to open its doors during extreme weather so those in need can come off the streets.

“They don’t need to register to stay, and there is no charge for any services at The Salvation Army,” Wilson said. “We just want those in need to be safe during the cold and for them to know that The Salvation Army is here for them.”

While shelter is free, certain rules apply:



Guests must show valid ID to check in

Bags or backpacks will be searched

Belongings must be taken once leaving the center

All guests are subject to the center's "Residents Rights and Responsibilities," as well as curfew rules. Guests must show valid identification to check in, and bags or backpacks will be searched

Only ADA-qualified service dogs are allowed and must be controlled by the owner and kept in a kennel.

Registered sex offenders and people previously removed from the property are not allowed to stay.

The Salvation Army makes additional emergency beds available during winter weather. Wilson said the organization expects more people to seek shelter this week.

“It is inevitable that more people will come to us for assistance this week,” Wilson said. “We will do our best to make sure everyone has a warm place to sleep.”

For more information, or to make a donation, call 254-774-9961, visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/bell-county, or stop by 419 West Ave. G in Temple.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.