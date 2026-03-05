Voter turnout increases for primary in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — More than 50,000 residents showed up to cast their ballot Tuesday for the midterm primary elections. Compared to the 2022 and 2024 election 12,000 more people exercised their right to vote. Bell County residents told 25 News why they think this year had more turnout.

Christina Luquette and her husband Lemon Ellis tell 25 News they try to vote in every election, but this year they plan on exercising their right to vote more than ever and are happy to see the excitement in others as well.

“People are voting more because they don’t like what’s going on. They’re wanting to change what they’ve been seeing,” Luquette said.

“People are starting to realize we need change now, we need change since yesterday basically, “ Ellis said.

“We’re getting to the drastic measures and right now we need to do whatever we can. And the easiest way to do that is to go vote. No matter what you wanna vote for that’s up to you but vote on your conscience not red or blue - vote for what matters in the world,” Luquette said.

Comparing Tuesday's turnout to the numbers from 2022 and 2024,12,000 more residents showed up to the polls this year. But Bell County neighbor, Ashley Baxter said she did not vote due to the current political climate.

“Because of the things that have happened over the past few years. It's just kind of exhausting. I truly believe every person, every thought matter but once it gets behind doors I become apprehensive,” Baxter said.

Baxter was an avid voter in years past, but the last few elections she stopped, but seeing the uptick in numbers is giving her a glimmer of hope.

“Why are they all going out to vote like just now all of a sudden and it really does make you think ‘Ok maybe every vote could count especially now that more and more people are starting to feel this way.' if it continues maybe it can back to the way things should be,” Baxter said.

This year more voters showed up on Election Day versus recent election years. Harker Heights and Killeen had some of the busiest voting locations in the county.