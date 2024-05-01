TxDOT seeks Bell County's input on I-35 development plans

BELL COUNTY, Texas — "This is going to stretch from Odessa, Texas to Georgia — it's an 1800-mile interstate project," said Jake Smith with TxDOT.

Another round of construction is coming to I-35 in Central Texas — the upgrades have several parts to them.

TxDOT is asking for the community's input on the Bell County segment stretching from Belton to Temple.

"What we are proposing is widening I-35, among many other improvements — including frontage roads and pedestrian facilities," Smith said.

The project is scheduled to start in 2030, but Bell County has until May 17 to make any comments in person, mail, by email, or online.



The in-person public meeting will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cadence Bank Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton, TX 76513.

EMAIL: Lmunsh-c@txdot.gov

MAIL: Rifeline, I-14 Extension – Segment 1, 1608 W. 6 th St., Austin, TX 78703

ONLINE: TxDOT.gov and search “I-14 Extension”

"You're going to see a lot of growth of course and a lot of through traffic," Smith said.

"That's why we are with this route and this proposed segments and improvements we want to accommodate that future growth."