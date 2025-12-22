Texas DPS pursuit ends in crash, suspect arrested in Killeen

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One man was arrested after leading Texas DPS on a vehicle pursuit, ending in a crash and short foot pursuit in Killeen.

Texas DPS says a trooper on a routine patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop on a 2010 Chevrolet for a traffic violation. But when the trooper turned on their emergency lights, the driver, identified as 35-year-old Eurin Eaddy Harris Jr. of Killeen, did not stop and took off westbound on Jasper Road.

DPS says Harris was driving recklessly and as they approached the intersection of SH 195 and Jasper Road, it crashed into another vehicle.

DPS says Harris got out of the vehicle and ran on foot after the crash.

The trooper apprehended Harris soon after, with a successful taser deployment, and narcotics and a firearm were found inside Harris' vehicle. Harris was then taken to the Bell County Jail.