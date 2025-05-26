Watch Now
Weather blamed for 2 fires in west Temple

Temple house fire damage May 26, 2025
25 New / Temple Fire &amp; Rescue
Temple house fire damage May 26, 2025
Temple fire and rescue
TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Fire and Rescue responded to two fires reported Monday morning. Officials believe both were caused by storms.

The first fire on Emerald Gate Dr. was reported around 7:30 a.m. with smoke seen coming from the home's attic. A resident said they had seen a spark just before the smoke started.

Less than thirty minutes later fire crews were dispatched to Meiomi Dr., where a "significant amount of smoke" was coming from the attic of a townhome. Everyone made it out safely, but five people and the family pet were displaced.

