TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — This interview is with Opal Lee, Texas native who considered be the "Grandmother of Juneteenth".

She walked from Fort Worth to Washington DC in 2016, and she advocated for Juneteenth to be recognized as a national holiday — it was signed into law as the newest federal holiday in 2021.

Mrs. Lee came to visit Temple, Texas on Friday for the Miss 2024 Tri-County Pageant.