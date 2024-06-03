Wake Up Temple continues clean up efforts after last month's storm

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Wake Up Temple started in 2021 to address social awareness, civic engagement, and mutual aid in honor of Micheal Dean.

“He was a great guy, no body is perfect but he was a great guy, loved his community loved being from here,“ said Terris Goodwin, Wake Up Temple.

The group has been out in the community helping clear off yards as part of its daily mission of addressing equity in our neighborhoods — servicing individuals of lower income or out-of-work.

“We see some elderly, some disabled individuals those who are of a lower economic status,” said Goodwin.

The group has cleaned 14 yards between five-weekend clean-up sessions. Neighbors can request help through Crisis Temple — they’ll develop a case and allow for groups just like this to help.

“When we were picking up cases we noticed the majority of them that were available require like professional services, these are your big huge trees going through roofs and things like that,” said Goodwin. While we are firmly in severe weather season — Entergy is advising us...

Stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. Energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble.

Report downed lines immediately, and call your local police station or fire department.

Return home only when authorities advise and drive only on roadways and bridges that have been declared passable.

If a power line falls on your vehicle while driving, continue to drive away from the line.

Don't walk in flooded areas or standing water. Remember that wet tree limbs can conduct electricity.

Keep your distance from working crews. Work sites can have any number of hidden dangers for the public, and distracting crews can cause accidents to happen.



“Part of having a community that is going to be flourishing is everyone getting involved and addressing that equity piece and like I said inequities exist everywhere,” said Goodwin.

