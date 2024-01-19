Travis Science Academy to receive grant money toward STEM program

TEMPLE, Texas — Robots have been let loose in Travis Science Academy. Coming to life in a room full of junior high kids.

“I like the fact that we have a new project every week, we get to build stuff like this and it is really cool,” seventh grader Camille Bryant said.

The students were granted $10,000 from Lead the Way to enhance their student experience. They will soon have new gear like iPads and Android devices to assist students as they build robotic projects, create apps and work with programming and computing.

Other items that might be purchased range from additional microchips to microphones and speakers to other hardware needed for those courses.

“I’m a hands-on learner, I learn by doing so I really want to instill that in kids, that they can watch somebody do something and then they can do it themselves and then they can teach somebody else,” STEM teacher Maribeth Brown said.