Tiny home built by Temple HS students up for auction

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple High School Students are cutting wood, installing wiring and building every inch of this tiny home.

“This is such a Tiny Home, you don’t have a lot of storage. So we thought let’s put some storage in the stairs so you can have more storage,” said Temple High School senior, Xavier Cervantez.

Xavier said the construction started three years ago during his freshman year.

He’s even shown up after school to help build and learn more about construction and architecture.

“It’s a dream for me to say we’re actually gonna finish this on time before I graduate,” said Xavier.

His instructor, Temple High School Construction Technology Teacher, Stephen Bishop said in 2021, Xavier and other students designed a tiny home as a final exam and Bishop decided to bring the idea to life.

During that summer, they wrote Temple Education Foundation Grant pay for project and got the approval later that fall.

“We got the trailer built by a welder in Oregon. Then it was shipped here. Other than that, the students have built the doors, the trim, the kids built this from the growing up,” said Bishop.

Now they’re putting the final touches on the home and are auctioning it off. They plan to use that money to build more tiny homes, so they can continue passing along these skills to future generations.

The auction is currently underway and the highest bid is around $13,000. They’re hoping to raise $25,000.

The auction runs to the end of February. All the proceeds will go back to building some more homes at Temple High School. For more information about the auction, click here.