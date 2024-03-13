This is what Temple has planned for an abandoned building off I-35

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is working on rezoning plans for this abandoned storage building off I-35 on 2600 W Ave G.

The 11-acre site will soon be used as a multi-family 4-story apartment complex.

The development will sit behind what is now a golfing area causing developers to have to relocate a golf cart path and split the cost of the main sewer relocation with the city.

There are some concerns about more traffic and noise levels in the area.

“I do keep an eye out for everybody and everything especially for the kids that are in the neighborhood and especially with the traffic going through here,” Temple resident Robert Brown said.

The city said they are working to develop a corridor plan to redevelop I-35 to help quiet the noise and keep traffic flowing developers of the new apartments which will be economic-based have plans to put in soundproof windows.

Around the corner at Best Quality Meats and BBQ the owner said he can't wait to see more foot traffic once the apartments are complete.

“I think it's going to bring a lot of business to this area and then expand what the area is other businesses will come into this area,” Wayne Orange of Best Quality Meats and BBQ said.