That 'stache has class! Temple man wins national mustache competition

TEMPLE, Texas — As soon as you look at Josh Quinney, you cannot help but notice his mustache.

“I gave it a shave. I played around with a mustache. I kind of wore it for a while, and I really dug the look,” Quinney said.

Quinney’s been sporting the look since 2014. In 2019, he put his 'stache to the test and competed against others all over the globe with impressive facial hair.

“The world championships came to Austin, Texas. I was encouraged by some regulars to do it. I went to it and got 6th place in the world. I met the coolest people and had a great time I was competing for that point on,” Quinney said.

Since then, Quinney won three national titles including winning Best-Groomed Mustache at the National Beard and Mustache Championships in November.

“It’s actually just an amazing feeling back when I was 25 that’s when I first started to grown a mustache and I never imagined I’d be a national champion.”

Quinney said he plans to keep competing and come out with his own mustache grooming mixture.