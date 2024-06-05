Texell to open new headquarters in West Temple this month

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Texell's location at South 1st Street in Downtown Temple has served the community for more than 70 years.

"I think the memories we made there we made it fun, regardless of what the space was like," said Elva Lawhorn, Contact Center Manager.

As the city grows, so does their business — Elvas has worked with Texell for four years, starting downtown, and she has a new office now at 7083 Members Parkway.

"They're very hands-on with the community and with us a staff members," Lawhorn said.

"We are loving the new building, and its just a great space — I enjoy coming to work every day."

The new headquarters space is a 45,000-square-foot multi-floor building sitting on a 12-acre campus.

The branch serving the west side will move into this location all other branches will operate as normal.

"We started here over 70 years ago as a credit union, and we are still serving our members," said CEO, Tony Hale.

"We have over 50,000 members today, and it's important for us to continue serving our community."

The new space is set to be filled with the latest technology, wall art painted by local artist, conference room, and industry awards.

"This is excellence in lending, from visa low fraud rates," said Mary Ann Nickolai in Marketing.

The new headquarters is expected to open in June, and there are about 100 employees now — that number is expected to grow as hiring continues.

"Our administrative office downtown will be sold, and we will leave a branch downtown for our members to use," Hale said.

"We have no intentions of continuing to use the administrative office downtown."