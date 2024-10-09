Texas DPS: Driver in critical condition following self-inflicted gunshot wound, morning car chase into Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities are investigating an incident which led to a car chase into a Temple neighborhood — the driver of the vehicle is in critical condition following a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A Texas DPS trooper initiated a traffic stop on a speeding driver Wednesday morning, who was traveling north on IH-35 at around 7:26 a.m.

The trooper asked the driver for identification and they sped away — the trooper then attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver did not comply to emergency lights, and drove away.

The suspect drove into a neighborhood in the City of Temple, then collided with a parked vehicle in a residential driveway in the intersection of Walker Avenue and 10th Street, ending the pursuit.

"The trooper exited his vehicle and attempted again to contact the driver," Texas DPS said.

"The driver displayed a firearm and inflicted a self-inflicted gunshot to their person — the trooper attempted life saving measures until the arrival of EMS."

The suspect was taken to Baylor Scott & White and is in critical condition — the trooper did not discharge his firearm at any time during this incident, and no other agencies were involved.

The Texas Rangers are investigating this incident and no further information is available at this time.

This investigation is active and open and 25 News will provide updates if they become available.