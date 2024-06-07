Temple's City Council approves the sale of alcohol on South 31st Street

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — In a 5-0 vote the council approved the second and final reading to consider adopting an ordinance authorizing a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption, where alcohol sales shall not be 50% of total gross revenue.

This means that sit-down restaurants are allowed to set up shop but can not exceed 50% in alcohol sales. According to TABC regulations, the ordinance would allow for certain conditions on how the new restaurants must coexist —such as staying 300 feet away from churches, schools, and public hospitals.

It may also include a 10 p.m. loud noise curfew and mandatory site plan reviews. The rezoning is taking place right next to some current estate properties and businesses.

It also allows for more retail and a new Temple Library Branch. Construction is set to begin in 2025.