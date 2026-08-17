Temple voters to decide on a $15 million bond for new Sammons Community Center

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple City Council has called a bond election for November 3, 2026, asking voters to authorize up to $15 million in general obligation bonds to replace the Sammons Community Center.

Known as Proposition A, the measure would fund the replacement of the existing facility with a new approximately 20,000-square-foot building designed to support community programming, recreation, fitness activities, education, events and gatherings.

The bond follows structural assessments of the existing building after a 2024 tornado identified deficiencies including weaknesses in portions of the roof framing system and structural integrity. A supplemental structural assessment confirmed those findings and identified portions of the building requiring full replacement as well as other areas requiring localized repairs.

The city evaluated multiple options for the facility, which was originally constructed in 1921, including repairs, partial reconstruction and full replacement before developing a conceptual plan for the new center.

The conceptual design includes flexible event spaces, classrooms, recreation and fitness areas, a demonstration kitchen, community gathering and lounge areas, library and table-game areas, offices, storage and support spaces. Planning included input from Sammons staff, program instructors, recreation staff and active community center users, who identified spaces for programs and events, improved accessibility, fitness opportunities, indoor and outdoor gathering areas, and parking as priorities.

The current estimated total project cost of $15 million breaks down as follows:

$12.25 million for building and site construction

$1.05 million for design and bidding

$1 million for furniture, fixtures and equipment

$550,000 for construction-phase services and materials testing

$150,000 for demolition

If approved, the bonds would be repaid through the city's ad valorem property tax. The estimated tax rate impact is $0.0125 in fiscal year 2028. For a residence homestead with an appraised value of $100,000 — assuming a $20,000 homestead exemption — that equates to an estimated maximum annual tax increase of $10.

Rachel Depoy, a Temple neighbor, said she supports rebuilding but has reservations about the financial burden the bond could place on future generations.

"I know they'll have to raise our taxes, but I'm old, you know, we're old, we're not paying as much taxes as the young ones, you know, and they're gonna be stuck with the bill."

Depoy also expressed frustration over how long seniors have gone without a dedicated space.

"We're just waiting so long, you know, for a place, a home for us to go exercise."

Neighbors also raised concerns about the current state of the closed building.

"I walk by. The lights are on. There's furniture in there. There's stuff in there. The bathrooms are locked up. Nobody can use those. They have porta potties outside."

Mayor Tim Davis addressed those concerns, saying the bond window is limited and that the public will have full visibility into the planning process.

"This is the last time that we can call for one. So we're trying to leave our options open. Any schematics, drawings, etc. all of that will be made public, as they always are. So all of your concerns will be addressed, properly."

The ballot will state:

"City of Temple, Texas Proposition A — THIS IS A TAX INCREASE; the issuance of bonds in the amount of $15,000,000 for the Sammons Community Center, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds."

Early voting begins October 19. Election Day is November 3.

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