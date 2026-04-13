Temple says no to Tanglefoot Festival in 2026

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — There will not be a Tanglefoot Music & BBQ Festival in Temple this year.

The City of Temple announced Monday it has decided not to move forward with the festival in 2026.

“Tanglefoot brought energy and visitors to Temple and created regional activity, while also requiring a significant initial investment. Both of those things are true, and both are important as we evaluate the path forward,” said Temple City Manager Brynn Myers.

Temple hosted the inaugural festival in September 2025 with hopes of attracting new visitors, supporting local businesses, and generating economic activity. The city used Hotel Occupancy Tax funds to fund the event.

