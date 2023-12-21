Temple salon break-in caught on camera

TEMPLE, Texas — Salon Karen in Temple was broken into earlier this month, by crooks using a crowbar to get in the back door, according to the salon's owner Karen Haley-Dungan.

She and a nearby business owner shared surveillance footage, where you can see a white truck pull up to the salon at night.

The crook comes through the back door of the salon and walks straight to the front and grabs the cash drawer.

They take an extra quick peek before leaving.

Haley-Dungan told me the crook was only in her salon for 90 seconds and it’s possibly someone she knows.

“They’ve broken a trust that you’re always had that if a door’s locked you don’t go in and they were here when they wasn’t suppose to be here, and taken things they wasn’t suppose to take, but as I said before, they took more than money they took a trust factor and they took time that I should have been spending with my grandson," Haley-Duncan said.

She told me most of their sales are done on credit and debit cards so the crooks didn’t make off with much cash.

They also didn’t take anything else including the toys she’s helping collect for The Ronald McDonald House.

She’s thankful no other damage was done to her salon and they didn’t hurt her furry salon cat.

“It’s kinda eerie that they knew where things were and is it someone who’s been here? Is it one of my clients? you know, it’s kind of a trust factor that’s been broken.”

As police continue to look into this case, Karen told me she hasn’t missed a beat at the salon. It’s been business a usual but she and her staff have taken extra security precautions.