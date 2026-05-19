TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A recall effort targeting Temple's mayor and two city council members is nearing its deadline, driven by neighbors who say they have been kept in the dark about the effects of ongoing data center developments in the area.

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Temple residents near deadline for recall petition over data center developments

Joe Royer and his wife, Sarah, began pushing for information about the developments four months ago. What started as a search for answers has grown into a recall campaign with thousands of signatures.

"We've had thousands of signatures on the petition. These are all people who care about the community, who want Temple, who like Temple the way it is. We don't want to turn this into a data center industrial complex," Royer said.

Royer says he initially believed city leaders simply lacked information.

"When this first started, we just thought that they didn't have all the information. They just needed a little help with the research and we've given them pages and pages of research of how this affects other communities with the actual impacts," Royer said.

The recall targets Mayor Tim Davis and council members Jessica Walker and Mike Pilkington. If signature requirements are met, the city could be looking at new leaders in November.

Davis previously addressed residents and concerns, claiming the council did have transparency and he understands the civil course in an open letter.

The City of Temple outlined what would happen if the effort moves forward.

"If the recall election is approved, the city council would need to call that election by August 17th in order for it to appear on the November 3rd ballot. If voters approve the recall, the office would officially become vacant once the election results are finalized and certified," a spokesperson with the city said.

Rowan Digital Infrastructure gave 25 News a statement:

“Rowan Digital Infrastructure is proud to be part of the Temple community and is continuing to build a strong, long-term partnership here based on sustained investment, shared growth, and trust. Our focus remains on responsibly developing projects that support that growth — creating thousands of stable, well-paying jobs, and strengthening the local tax base for generations to come. We understand neighbors have questions, and as always, remain committed to sharing clear information, maintaining open communication, and continuing to build trust through engagement in the community.”

Royer says he wants the broader community to have a say, pointing to action taken in a neighboring county as an example.

"There are so many other cities and counties that are actually taking a stand. I mean, we saw what Hill County did. They set the precedent, right? They are the leaders in Texas right now. Why wasn't that us?" Royer said.

He says the decision should not rest with a small group of elected officials.

"The whole community should have a voice in this. Temple, and honestly, all of Bell County should have a voice in this. This should not be decided by 12 people who were supposed to be elected to represent us and yet aren't listening to anything that we say," Royer said.

The petitions will be filed over the next two days, pending signature amounts. The city secretary will then verify the signatures and check for duplicates.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

