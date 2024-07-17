Temple resident wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A resident in Temple claimed a top prize ticket winning $1 million from the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, VIP Millions.

The ticket was purchased at EZ Stop at 401 East Adams Avenue in Temple — the winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

According to the Texas Lottery, this was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game — VIP Millions offers more than $115 million in total prizes.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.62, including break-even prizes.