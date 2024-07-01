Temple resident speaks out about vandalism being done to his property

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "Somebody's come at night and urinate — if you smell this it smells like urine it goes into an AC vent that goes inside the house,” said Pete Rodriguez of Temple.

Pete Rodriguez is a business owner in Temple — he's lived off of W. Park Avenue for a year, but for the last couple of months, he's been experiencing vandalism to his property.

"Well I mean, I guess it makes it feel like I'm scared for my life," Rodriguez said.

As Rodriguez showed 25 News around his property, he explains that his work van is damaged.

"I'm kind of getting worried about my life now because not only are they ruining my truck," Rodriguez said..

Rodriguez shows a glove he found one morning as he explains how he had to move his personal truck from his home because of the damage — he's installed security cameras and lights.

"I feel a little safer, but like I said, the professional criminals they go around the camera," Rodriguez said.

But that's one of the ways Temple Police says you can protect yourself — you can also place no trespassing signs on your property or install a fence any citizen can call in close patrol by filling out a form or contacting the non-emergency line at the number at 254-298-5500.

"But what is going to be next?," Rodriguez asked.

Temple police say this is not something that happens often in local neighborhoods and you can face jail time or a heavy fine if caught.