Temple receives $19 million in federal funding for Henderson Parkway and Trail Project

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Temple has secured $19 million in federal funding for the Henderson Parkway & Trail Project, a major infrastructure investment aimed at improving safety and connectivity in East Temple's Crestview neighborhood.

Congressman John Carter announced the Community Project Funding award Friday alongside city officials. The project will construct a new multimodal corridor extending from Avenue H to Avenue N.

Planned improvements include a new two-lane roadway, bicycle facilities, sidewalks, a shared-use trail, lighting and drainage enhancements. The project will eliminate long-standing dead-end streets and improve access to major corridors, including Avenue H and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

"This is more than a roadway project. It's about improving quality of life. It's about ensuring residents can move safely through their neighborhood and supporting continued reinvestment in East Temple while respecting the character of the community," Zoe Grant, Temple City Councilmember for District 2, said.

Planning for the project started back in 2019 as part of the city's "Love Where You Live" neighborhood planning initiative in the Crestview neighborhood. The city said that process identified poor connectivity and dead-end streets as contributing factors to unsafe conditions. The project is designed to improve visibility, circulation and access while supporting crime reduction through improved street design.

"This $19 million investment shows exactly what community project funding is supposed to do - solve real problems with practical, local solutions. I'm proud to support this project because it strengthens Temple and the families that call it home," Carter said.

The project also includes stormwater and drainage improvements to address localized flooding. Design refinements have reduced the number of required property acquisitions and demolitions, minimizing impacts to the surrounding neighborhood.

"Including this project, Representative Carter's representation of Temple in Washington D.C. has amounted to $65 million that has helped impact our community. We are excited for this project and continuing to improve our city," Tim Davis, Temple Mayor, said.

