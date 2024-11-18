1 pedestrian dead after being hit on I-35 exit ramp in Temple

UPDATE

One person is dead following a traffic accident that occurred on Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of North General Bruce Drive where they learned a vehicle leaving I-35 at Exit 304 struck a pedestrian on the exit ramp — the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver that struck the pedestrian stayed on the scene, and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Polie will be on scene investigating this accident for several hours — this case is under investigation.

If anyone has information you can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-749-HELP (4357) — if your tip leads to an arrest you could receive an award of up to $2,000.

ORIGINAL STORY

Temple police are in the scene of a traffic accident at the 5100 block of North General Bruce Drive.

Police say the area will be blocked off for several hours, and ask for drivers to use an alternate route.