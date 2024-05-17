Watch Now
Temple police requesting community's help in search for missing 16-year-old girl

Posted at 3:32 PM, May 17, 2024
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating a missing runaway who was last seen on Monday, May 6.

At around 3:30 a.m on Tuesday, May 7, Temple police were notified that 16-year-old Ernestine Robinson had left her residence in Temple voluntarily, and she was reportedly last seen on May 6 around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, Ernestine packed clothes, along with other personal items to bring with her.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with a green logo and black, red, and orange pajama shorts — Ernestine is 5'4 and weighs approximately 185 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

This case is under investigation — anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

