Temple police investigating shooting that left 1 person injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating Wednesday night's shooting that left one victim injured.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South 7th Street at 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired — upon arrival, officers learned one victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend after being shot.

The victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries, and this case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously — tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.