Temple police investigating shooting that left 1 injured

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a shooting that left one individual injured Thursday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of South 31st Street around 7:40 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound — officers spoke with the victim who said he was shot at the 2300 block of West Avenue Z.

The victim was taken to a hospital by a friend and sustained non-life-threatening injuries — no other injuries have been reported at this time.

Temple police are investigating this shooting.

