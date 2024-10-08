Temple police investigating overnight auto-pedestrian crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a crash that left one pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were sent out to the 3400 of SW HK Dodgen Loop, near the intersection of I-35, where a vehicle struck a pedestrian around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say the pedestrian attempted to cross the road in an area without a crosswalk. The vehicle hit the person in the middle of the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

