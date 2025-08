TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating a drowning near Freedom Boat Club.

Officers received a call about the drowning Friday, August 1, after 10 a.m.

Multiple agencies responded, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Game Wardens, firefighters, and EMTs.

The victim's recovery is underway.

This is a developing story and 25 News will continue to provide updates as they're available.