Temple police investigating aggravated assault that injured 4

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police are investigating an aggravated assault that injured four people Monday evening.

Officers were sent out to the 7500 block of North Highway 317 for a crash. Police found a vehicle had t-boned another vehicle.

Officers found that one person assaulted another at the 9300 block of South

Highway 317.

Another person then chased another individual south down Highway 317, causing the collision.

Three people were sent have been to the hospital with major injuries. One other has been transported with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

