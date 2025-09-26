Temple Police investigate shots fired, damage to 2 residences and a vehicle

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating shots fired in the area of S 16th Street and E Avenue D on Friday, just before 1 a.m.

Temple PD says they received a call of shots fired and when officers arrived, they found two residences and a vehicle that were hit multiple times. Officers also found several shell casings on the ground.

Officers learned the suspect may have left the area in a vehicle.

No injuries have been reported and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple PD at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.