Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyTemple

Actions

Temple Police investigate shots fired, damage to 2 residences and a vehicle

Temple Police
KXXV
Temple Police
Posted

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating shots fired in the area of S 16th Street and E Avenue D on Friday, just before 1 a.m.

Temple PD says they received a call of shots fired and when officers arrived, they found two residences and a vehicle that were hit multiple times. Officers also found several shell casings on the ground.

Officers learned the suspect may have left the area in a vehicle.

No injuries have been reported and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Temple PD at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be anonymously submitted at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood