Temple police investigate double shooting Monday afternoon

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Curlew Lane for a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Investigators located two people with gunshot wounds — both people were taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

At this time, investigators believe this is a domestic violence incident and believe that there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.