Temple Police investigate death Wednesday morning

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is working a death investigation where one person is deceased.

Police say around 8:41 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E Downs Avenue on a disturbance call that initially came in from a bystander, saying that a man in the street was yelling that he needed medical assistance.

The man in the street then carried another person to a car, got in the car, and drove to the 1500 block of W Central Avenue before officers arrived at E Downs Avenue.

When officers arrived, the man brought the other person from the car into the ER, where doctors said that the person was deceased. Other officers were dispatched to the secondary location as well.

One person was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Rosanne Fisher. No other injuries have been reported related to this incident.

The Temple Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators are on scene investigating.

The case is actively under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-8477, where you can report tips anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.