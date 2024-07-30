Temple police investigate burglary after residents were followed from ATMs on South 31st Street

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — According to Temple police, some of our neighbors left banks on South 31st Street and did not know they were being followed.

Their vehicles were broken into after the car was parked and left unoccupied.

Police say that's the reason to always watch your surroundings around ATMs — whether you are in or out of your vehicle.

"If you believe someone is following you you can call the police, head toward a safe populated location where you will not be alone," said Public Relations Coordinator, Sydney McBride.

"Lock your doors and stay in your vehicle until the police arrive and do not attempt to contact the individual following you."

Two unnamed suspects have been identified in this ongoing investigation — Temple police say eight burglaries have happened since the first one occurred on July 18.

Police have simple tips to avoid becoming a victim.

"Don't leave money or items of value in your car — take any money withdrawn directly to a safe location and refrain from stopping anywhere," McBride said.

She also says to watch for vehicles that seem to be following you - trust your instincts and never be afraid to call the police.

Police say this is not a common crime.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com