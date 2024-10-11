Temple police identify murder victim

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police have identified a man shot and killed Wednesday.

Officers were sent out to a shooting at a residence 700 block of Luna Lane around 7:20 p.m.

They found a man with multiple gunshots, now identified as 54-year-old Vernon Johnson. He died after being transported to a hospital.

Police discovered Johnson entered his neighbor's yard, 52-year-old David Tate, during an argument. Tate then shot Johnson multiple times.

Tate was arrested and charged with murder. Bond has not been set.

