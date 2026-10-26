Temple police drones aim to improve emergency response with a public page tracking every drone flight

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is in the implementation and testing stage of a Drone as First Responder program, with full deployment of two additional drones anticipated to begin serving the community in December. The technology is designed to give officers an aerial view of emergency scenes before they arrive.

"It gives the officers the aerial perspective prior to arriving that it lets them make better decisions and know what's going on scene before they get there," Sgt. Geoffrey Goodson, who oversees the DFR program for the Temple Police Department, said.

The DFR program is designed to build on the department's existing drone capabilities by providing officers with live aerial video and critical situational awareness before they arrive on scene. During the implementation phase, the department has been evaluating the technology, deployment procedures, system integration, and operational capabilities to ensure the program functions effectively and in accordance with applicable policies and regulations.

Goodson explained how the department is preparing to fully incorporate the drones.

"Myself and the other two pilots that are, it's kind of like a temporary position until we can get everything up and running. Eventually, we would like for it to be like a full-time position with full-time pilots. That is their job is to watch the calls that are coming in and flying the drones," Goodson said.

Once fully implemented, drones may be deployed in specific situations to provide a real-time aerial view of incidents, helping officers identify important information such as suspect locations, scene conditions, and potential hazards. The drones may be utilized during incidents such as missing persons searches, traffic crashes, hazardous situations, large public events, and active emergency calls where aerial visibility can provide critical support to first responders. This capability is intended to provide officers with timely, actionable information while they are responding to an incident, allowing them to make more informed decisions and allocate resources more efficiently.

The department currently has multiple drones that can be operated once an officer arrives on scene. As part of the DFR implementation, the department is testing the use of strategically positioned drones that can be remotely deployed to provide coverage and reduce response times to calls for service.

One DFR drone currently being tested is housed in an automated, fully enclosed docking station in the 1700 block of North General Bruce Drive. The full deployment, which includes two more drones, is anticipated to begin service to the community during the month of December. They will be located in the 8400 block of W Adams Avenue and the 400 block of Waters Dairy Road. The system is designed to protect the drone from weather conditions, automatically manage battery changes, and allow for rapid deployment.

The drones are self-charging and include safety features such as a parachute for flight failure and automatic return to the dock station if disconnected. They also have a thermal camera, making the police department not the only agency reaping the benefits.

"We'll fly to structure fires, vehicle crashes, and for like vehicle crashes, having the drone get there before the fire engine gets there, I will live stream the video back to the battalion chief. So the battalion chief can actually look at the scene, determine, what lanes are blocked, what vehicles he needs to get that scene cleared up quicker," Goodson said.

The department is also testing the integration of DFR technology with its existing dispatch system and other public safety technology. These capabilities are being evaluated to determine how they can provide officers with additional real-time information during calls for service and critical incidents to better assist the community.

All Temple Police Department drones are operated in accordance with applicable Federal Aviation Administration requirements, including those in the DFR program. Officers responsible for department drone operations receive specialized training, and remote pilots hold FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Certificates.

Other departments across Texas have already implemented DFR programs. Goodson told me they looked at those programs and saw one important feature to include: a transparency page where neighbors can track every drone flight.

"We're specifically flying from our dock to the call for service. I make sure my pilots keep their camera level the entire time from the dock to the call for service. That way they're not looking down in people's backyards and everything. So they basically see the skyline until they get to the call," Goodson said.

The Aerodome drones, managed through Flock Safety, have so far, through dozens of flights, test flights, and dispatches, proven a valuable tool for community and officer safety. Through Aerodome, the department provides a public transparency dashboard where community members can view information related to DFR flight activity and calls for service.

The public can access the DFR Transparency Dashboard to review this information. Additionally, the department will share DFR success stories on the Temple Police Department website to provide examples of how the technology is being used to support public safety and assist officers in responding to incidents in the community.

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